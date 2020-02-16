February 4, 2020
Phyllis Jo Nelson, 83 of Lincoln died Tuesday 02/04/20. Laid to rest on 02/10/20. Born in Midland Township to Everett and Dorothy Rankin. Worked at Milder Manor for over 25 years.
Survivors: Daughter Lorie (Steve) Hable; daughter-in-law Debra Itzen-Nelson-Rezac; Grandchildren: Christopher, Rebecca, James, Michael, Danielle; Sister Sue Van Bemmel. Preceded in death by Husband Robert (Dale); Sons Alan and Michael; Grandson Anthony; Brother Jack Rankin.
At Phyllis's request memorials are suggested to any hospice or cancer charity you prefer.
