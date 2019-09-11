September 6, 2019
Phyllis Jean Clifton, of Lincoln, passed away September 6, 2019. Born October 1921 in Warsaw, IN to Benjamin Franklin and Gertrude Francis (Willette) Elder. Retired in 1988 after 8 years as secretary for Back to the Bible. Phyllis was a member of Lincoln Berean Church, the church choir, YAHs Sunday School Class, Western Women's Organization, Women's Literary Group, and den mother for Boy Scout Troop #33 (5 years). She enjoyed baking pies, knitting, and was an excellent seamstress. Phyllis was married to Keith Clifton on October 12, 1946. Phyllis was later married to Marlin Sundeen on April 12, 2008.
Family members include her husband Marlin Sundeen; sons Ben (RoJean) Clifton and Dennis (Simera Reynolds) Clifton, all of Lincoln; 2 granddaughters Jenna (Clifton) Oiler of Omaha and Rachel (Clifton) Lade of Columbus; 6 great-grandchildren and sister Carol Ann Pardue. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Keith Clifton, and son David Clifton.
Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Friday (9-13-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to Lincoln Berean Church. Visitation at Roper and Sons from 5-7 p.m. Thursday (9-12-19) with family greeting friends. Condolences at Roperandsons.com.
