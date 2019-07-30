November 3, 1930 - July 27, 2019
Phyllis Javene Schnuelle Engelman, age 88, of Jansen, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. She was born on November 3, 1930 to Frank Henry Schnuelle and Leona Gertrude (Petsch) Schnuelle.
She is survived by her seven children, Neil (Conni) of Davey, Gary (Gay) of Hua Hin, Thailand, Dean (Ann) of Diller, Lois (Randy) Huff of Cheyenne, WY, Gail (Brenda) of Harbine, Levi (Charlene) of Beatrice, and Eric (Kathy) of Diller. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services: 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice with Rev. Zac Wolfe and Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial: Hope Church Cemetery of rural Harbine following the luncheon. Visitation: Monday, 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice and one hour prior to service Tuesday at church. Family Greet Friends: 6-8 P.M. on Monday night at funeral home.
Memorials: Hope Church Cemetery of rural Harbine or the Jefferson County 4-H Council. Full obituary and online condolences may be left at www.foxfuneralhome.net . Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.
