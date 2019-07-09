Phyllis J. Lahm

February 25, 1940 – July 5, 2019
Preceded in death by parents, Wilke and Dena Wallman; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Edward Oltman; brother, Eldon Wallman. Survived by husband, Ron; daughters, Vicki Giroux (Steve) and Becky Martin (Kevin); grandchildren: Alex Martin ( and fianceé, Madison), Paige Forfar (Chris), Dani Podany (C.J.), Drew Longwell, Blake Giroux (Taylor), and Lauren Giroux; four great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Fossler; sister-in-law, Lorene Wallman; numerous nieces and nephews.
The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha. FUNERAL: Thursday, July 11th at 10:3am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave. in Omaha. Private Interment: Voss Mohr Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association.