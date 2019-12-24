February 15, 1923 - December 21, 2019

Phyllis Irene (Puls) Ringenberg, 96, of Lincoln formerly of Elwood, NE passed away on December 21, 2019. Born February 15, 1923 to Emil and Esther (Holst) Puls in Frontier County, NE.

Phyllis worked as an Administrative Director for the United States Dept. of Agriculture, in the Elwood, NE office. She married Max Ringenberg on September 29, 1946 and they had two sons, Jay and Tod. Phyllis was an active member in Salem Lutheran Church until moving to Elwood. Max and Phyllis were charter members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood where she was active in numerous roles for the church. She was an avid Husker fan, but more than anything she enjoyed time with family!

Survivors include her sons, Jay (Verla) Ringenberg and Tod (Lorraine) Ringenberg; grandchildren, Nikki (Kelly) Wilken, Tony (Audra) Ringenberg, Scot (Kendra) Ringenberg, Kyle (Megan) Ringenberg, Katie (Drew) Berky; great grandchildren, Brody and Max Wilken, Alex and Lillian Ringenberg, Mallory, Garrett and Cameron Ringenberg, Julia, Jade and Grant Ringenberg, Eva and Will Berky; brother, Darrell (Myrna) Puls; many other nieces, nephews, family friends and loved ones. Preceded in death by her husband, Max; parents; brother and sister in law Corvin (Vada) Puls, twin infant siblings, Max and Maxine.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday (12-26-19) at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Lincoln, NE. Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday (12-27-19) at Elwood Cemetery in Elwood, NE. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

