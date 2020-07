Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Phyllis I. Eliker, born 3/23/1951, Lincoln, NE – died 7/28/2020, Lincoln, NE. Celebration of Life Saturday, 8/1/2020. Come and go event at the home of Tim and Kim Eliker, 1174 Furnas Ave. Lincoln. Please bring lawn chair. Leave messages for family at NebraskaCremation.com