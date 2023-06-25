Phyllis E. (Etmund) Kuster, age 94, of Hickman, was born December 27, 1928, at the old Lincoln General Hospital in Lincoln, she passed away on June 24, 2023 at Bryan West in Lincoln, NE. She graduated from Roca High School in 1946. She went to the Lincoln School of Commerce and worked at Union National Insurance Company in Lincoln until 1955. Phyllis was an 80 year member of the Hickman Presbyterian Church, and was a long-time member of the Women's Association at the Church, even attending a few meetings this year. She was a Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Rosemary Chapter #240. She received her 75 year pin from the Order of the Eastern Star in 2022. She was the last surviving member of the Jolly Janes Extension Club. Phyllis lived on a farm her whole life, enjoying gardening and flowers and helping on the farm.