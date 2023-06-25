Phyllis E. (Etmund) Kuster
Dec. 27, 1928 - June 24, 2023
Phyllis E. (Etmund) Kuster, age 94, of Hickman, was born December 27, 1928, at the old Lincoln General Hospital in Lincoln, she passed away on June 24, 2023 at Bryan West in Lincoln, NE. She graduated from Roca High School in 1946. She went to the Lincoln School of Commerce and worked at Union National Insurance Company in Lincoln until 1955. Phyllis was an 80 year member of the Hickman Presbyterian Church, and was a long-time member of the Women's Association at the Church, even attending a few meetings this year. She was a Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Rosemary Chapter #240. She received her 75 year pin from the Order of the Eastern Star in 2022. She was the last surviving member of the Jolly Janes Extension Club. Phyllis lived on a farm her whole life, enjoying gardening and flowers and helping on the farm.
Phyllis married Harlan Kuster on August 11, 1955, at the Hickman Presbyterian Church. Phyllis and Harlan celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in August, 2005. Phyllis was always a very caring and loving person, always concerned about others.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Bruce Kuster, Hickman; her daughter, Karen (Bob) Best, Roca. Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan in 2010; her parents, Elmer and Fern (Roepka) Etmund; her cousins, Betty Meyer and Don Etumnd.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Hickman Presbyterian Church, 300 East 3rd Street, Hickman, NE. Visitation at the Butherus, Maser, Love Mortuary, Hickman, NE 211 East 1st street on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from noon to 8:00 p.m., with family present from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Memorials to the Hickman Presbyterian Church.