Phyllis D Connolly

Graveside Service: Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Family and friends will be meeting at gate 2 before the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Capital Humane Society of Lincoln. lincolnfh.com