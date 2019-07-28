August 31, 1932 - July 25, 2019
Phyllis Ann (Gobber) Schreiner died on July 25, 2019 in Lincoln. She was born August 31, 1932 in Syracuse to Gladys (Junge) Gobber and Ed Gobber. Phyllis graduated from Syracuse High School in 1950; attended UNL and worked as a receptionist/bookkeeper for five years at Community Memorial Hospital in Syracuse and three years as a bookkeeper for IBM in Lincoln. In 1959 she married Lyle Schreiner. Phyllis did part-time book work at the Film Shop in Lincoln for 14 years.
She is survived by her son, Mark. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; son, Kurt; and her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church (1200 S 40th St.) Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.) Burial will take place in Syracuse at Park Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.