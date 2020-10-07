August 15, 1946 - October 3, 2020

Phillis L. Taylor, 74, of Carter Lake, IA, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Azria Health in Gretna, NE. She was born August 15, 1946 in Lincoln, NE.

Survived by children, Jeff (Tammy) Taylor, Jill (Michael) Taylor-Moore and Joel (Michele) Taylor; grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, Paisley, Mikayla, Deven (Amber), Braeton, Cole and Case; siblings, Mark (Sara) O'Rourke, Michele (Don) Parks, Alaura (LeRoy) Love, Mike O'Rourke and Dan O'Rourke; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mary O'Rourke; brother, Rod O'Rourke.

Mass of Christian Burial, Sat. (10/10/2020) 12 noon with a Rosary at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7 Oak St., Greenwood, NE. Interment at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood, NE. Memorials in care of the family or the Omaha Zoo Foundation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.