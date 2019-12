Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Phillip Marshall Newnum, 71, of Lincoln, passed away December 5, 2019. Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be given to Capitol City Christian Church. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com