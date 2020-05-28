× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 14, 1942 - April 7, 2020

Phillip J. Powers, 77, of Lincoln, died April 7, 2020 in Mack, CO. He was born June 14, 1942 in Des Moines, IA to Paul and Helen (Hauser) Powers. Phil was a retired hotel advertising salesman for Universal Publications in Clive, IA. He also helped out at Pioneer Stables in Lincoln.

Family includes: children, Patrick Powers, Superior, WI, Lindsay Powers, Boulder, Co and Steven Powers, Granger, IA and his mother, Kristi Powers; sister, LeSanne Powers Thomas, Garner, IA, brother, Thomas Powers, Lake Ozark, MO, sister, Margaret (Peg) Powers Griffith, Carroll, IA; and extended family Tim Nelson and Jan “Capps” Nelson, Mack, CO, Scott J. Capps and Judy Shurter Capps, Lincoln, NE, Todd Capps, Kathy Capps, Megan Capps, and Colby Capps, all of Loma, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 3:00pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 No. 27th St., Lincoln, NE. Visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or Alcoholics Anonymous. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com

