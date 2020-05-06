Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Phillip A. Vandevoorde, Jr., 72, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Omaha, NE. Survived by wife of 48 years, Reva Vandevoorde; children, Chris Vandevoorde of Lincoln, Cory (Crystal) Vandevoorde of Wahoo, Nathan Vandevoorde of Lincoln and Curtis Vandevoorde of Lincoln; grandchildren, Te'Yonna Byron, Chey Byron, Cameran Vandevoorde, Chloe Vandevoorde, Charlie Byron and Carolyn Byron; sister, Patricia Hilty of Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial, Friday (5/8/2020) 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E 2nd St. Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Thursday (5/7/2020) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment with military honors, Fri. (5/8/2020) 3 p.m. at Kearney Cemetery, Kearney, NE. The Mass and Rosary will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, NE. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.