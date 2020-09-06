Philip (Phil) G. Stineman, 78, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, at his home in Lincoln, NE surrounded by his family. He was born June 21, 1942 in Superior, NE to Clyde and Lois (Thompson) Stineman. Phil led a rich life filled with family, friends, a drive to succeed and to help others. He began his teaching and coaching career in 1964. In 1972, he began his real estate career in Lincoln, NE., ultimately retiring from Woods Bros Realty. He always enjoyed woodworking and home remodeling and was an avid golfer, bowler and could always be found on the sidelines or in the bleachers cheering for his daughters, and grandchildren. He is a member of Hickman Masonic Lodge and past member of the Sesostris Shrine. Phil's commitment to supporting young athletes led him to become the founding head coach and President of the Lincoln Youth Track Club.