Philip P. Harsch

June 24, 2023

Memorial Services for Philip P. Harsch, age 90, of Stanton, will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stanton. Military Honors conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, VFW Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Stanton Cemetery. Home for Funerals – Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

He passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Georgia, children Diana Wild, Peggy (Rick) Siefken, Sandy (Alan) Breschears, and Dan (Kazkuo) Harsch, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and many relatives and friends.

Memorials are requested to the St. John's Lutheran Church in Stanton or the charity of your choice.

