Visitation will be Friday, June 16, 2023 4-6pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE followed by a Rosary at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday June 17, 2023 at 10:30am at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lincoln, NE.