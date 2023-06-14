Father Philip J. Rauth
June 12, 2023
Father Philip J. Rauth, 90, of Omaha, NE formerly of Lincoln passed away on June 12, 2023.
Visitation will be Friday, June 16, 2023 4-6pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE followed by a Rosary at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday June 17, 2023 at 10:30am at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lincoln, NE.
Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.