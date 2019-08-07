{{featured_button_text}}

May 4, 1930 - August 3, 2019

Philip Cooper, 89, of Lincoln passed away on August 3. Born May 4, 1930 in Chingford, England, son of Maurice and Elizabeth Cooper. He was happily married to Janet Evon Wermager in 1963.

Survivors: wife Janet Cooper, son David (Terri) Cooper; daughter Sharon (Dirk) Baker; grandchildren; Gina DeJong, Grant Cooper, Kristin Engebretson, Kade Baker and Maya Baker.

Visitation from 4 to 8 pm Thursday, August 8, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Service: 3 pm Friday, August 9, also at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences to lincolnfh.com

