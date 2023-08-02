Philip “Charlie” Wilson

March 27, 1950 - July 31, 2023

Philip “Charlie” Wilson, 73, of Lincoln passed away July 31, 2023. Born March 27, 1950, in Lincoln, NE to Phil and Florence (Ostendorf) Wilson.

In his youth, Charlie was an avid go-cart racer. He enjoyed restoring and working on classic cars and motorcycles as well as NASCAR racing, and vacations in South Dakota.

Charlie retired from Kawasaki Motors, Inc. where he held multiple positions, the last of which was in building and grounds as a forklift operator .

Family members include his daughter Melissa Wilson Otero; son Jeremy (Jorja) Wilson; grandchildren Tommy, Harry, and Lily Otero, Eddy, Audrey, and Dean Wilson; sister Barbara Richards; brother Dennis Wilson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert (Sheila) Brown, Richard (Donna) Brown, Sheryl Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Rebecca “Becky” Wilson.

Memorial Service: 11:00 am Friday, August 4, 2023, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive.

Memorials may be given to Nebraska Alzheimer's Association or Capital Humane Society.

Condolences and Livestream of the service available online at Roperandsons.com