× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 26, 1936 - May 1, 2020

Philip Austin Berkebile, Sr, 83, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska with his family by his side. Phil was born December 26, 1936 in Wichita, Kansas to John William and Madelyn (Austin) Berkebile. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. Phil accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and always put others ahead of himself. He was totally and completely devoted to his family and friends and was loved deeply by all who knew him.

Phil retired as Executive Vice President of the Texas Daily Newspaper Association in 2004 after serving 22 years in Austin, Texas. He was Executive Director of the Nebraska Press Association in Lincoln from 1973 – 1985. Prior to these positions Philip worked as the General Manager of the Hastings, Nebraska and Dodge City, Kansas Chambers of Commerce; Executive Assistant to Kansas U.S. Congressman Robert E. Ellsworth. He also held positions with the Kansas City, Kansas Chamber of Commerce; Great Plains Wheat Corporation; and the Abilene, Kansas Reflector-Chronicle Newspaper.