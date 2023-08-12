Philip A. Miller

June 11, 1941 - Aug. 9, 2023

Philip A. Miller, 82, of Lincoln, passed away from a battle of cancer on August 9, 2023.

Phil was born in Norfolk, NE, on June 11, 1941, to George C. Miller and Sarah B. Miller. He worked for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph and the companies that it was sold to for over 40 years. He also served with the Nebraska Army National Guard for six years. Phil was also a member of the Free Masons and the Shriners.

He is survived by his two sisters: Betty Miller and Barbara Haack; his two sisters-in-law: Margaret Morrow and Sharon Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Gordon Gibson, Howard Morrow, Charles Morrow, Donald Miller and Richard Miller; his sister, Anna Belle Orr; and sisters-in-law: Louise Morrow and Anna Marie Miller.

Per his wishes, there will be no service. There will be a viewing on Monday, August 14, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Private burial at Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggest to the family for future designation.

Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com.