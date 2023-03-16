Peyton Michelle Campos

Peyton Michelle Campos was delivered into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital. Peyton was the daughter of Shae and Anthony Campos of Columbus. A brother - Greyson and sister - Palmer were waiting for her arrival.

Besides her parents and two siblings, Peyton was survived by - grandparents - Mark and Michelle Wurdeman of Columbus, NE; grandmother - Suzette (Robert DeBusk of Eagle, NE; and Grandfather - Rick (Dawn) Campos of Lincoln, NE; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Peyton joined her brother Calvin Rae Campos in heaven.

Services will be held on Friday, March 17, at 11:00 AM, at Highland Park Church in Columbus. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com