× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peter J. Frazier-Koontz

August 10, 1943 - September 11, 2020

Peter left his life on Earth to join daughter Wendy in the firmament where she has awaited him. He was born on Aug. 10, 1943 in Wakefield, Nebraska and spent his childhood in York, NE and Clarksville, AR. He moved to Hastings, NE when he was a college sophomore and graduated from Hastings College in 1965. He then attended Princeton Theological Seminary where he earned a Master of Divinity in 1968. Unable to stop learning, he went on to earn a Masters degree in Counseling Psychology and a PhD in Adult Education from the University of Nebraska/Lincoln. He served on the staffs of Southern Heights and Eastridge Presbyterian Churches in Lincoln and was also a therapist at the Community Mental Health Center of Lancaster County.

Other aspects of Peter's Renaissance man nature were photography, astronomy, woodturning, private pilot's license, black belt in Aikido, storm spotting, cooking, and baking. He and his wife Mickie were married for nearly 40 years and enjoyed numerous trips to France, sometimes with friends and family, and exploring the magnificent vistas in their "new" home state of New Mexico to which they moved in 2012.