September 6, 1942 - July 26, 2020

Peter August Mazurak, 77, of Monticello, passed away at 7:00 a.m., July 26, 2020 at his residence. Peter was born September 6, 1942 in Berkeley, CA the son of Andrew and Mabel (Logan) Mazurak. He grew up in Lincoln, NE and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in Chemistry. Upon receiving a Master's degree from the University of Wisconsin, he taught chemistry at the UW Center inMarinette, WI before receiving a commission from the US Marine Corps.

He joined the Marines in 1967 out of a “sense of patriotism and adventure.” While in Vietnam, Capt. Mazurak (Doc) was a helicopter pilot flying hundreds of successful missions and later served as a flight instructor in Pensacola, FL. After the completion of his enlistment, he flew for Air America of the CIA in Laos, Cambodia, and South Vietnam before returning to Wisconsin.

He married Elizabeth Toepel on June 19, 1977 in Baraboo, WI. Soon after, he received his PhD from the Institute of Paper Chemistry. He went on to become the Technical Director of the Neenah Paper Division, Kimberly Clark Corp, where he held two patents for the highly absorbent material in diapers. He retired in 2003 to enjoy restoring classic cars and working outdoors.