Perry Martin King, 89, of Davey, passed away September 3, 2020. He was born March 1, 1931 in Davey, to Luther Martin and Julia (Strandberg) King. Perry worked as a union electrician, he was an Air Force Military Veteran and a member of CMA Association. He also had his own band called the Mountain Dew Boys. He loved country music, the fiddle, and he played any instrument with strings.