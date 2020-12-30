Perry Gauthier

December 23, 2020

Perry Gauthier, age 60 of Lincoln, NE, died at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Perry was a Minister at Capitol Studies/Capitol Ministries in Lincoln for many years.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Marlin; and a sister, Rhonda Gauthier. Perry is survived by: his wife, Faith Gauthier of Lincoln; sons, Gabriel Gauthier of Omaha, Christian Gauthier of Lincoln; step-daughter, Katie Coker of Irving, TX; step-sons, Thomas and Aaron Bonokoski both of Frisco, TX; mother, Janice Gauthier of Omaha, NE; brother, Mark Gauthier of Pawleys Island, SC; and a sister, Renee Mack of Omaha, NE.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Westside Church in Omaha. Visitation will take place from 11 am until the time of services at the church. A private family burial will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Elkhorn. A memorial can be made to: Assure Women's Center Omaha, NE or American Bible Society and left or mailed to the Reichmuth Funeral Home at P. O Box 67 – Elkhorn, NE 68022.