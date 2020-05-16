× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Perry G Worster

May 8, 2020

Passed in peace Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 79. Perry was born March 10, 1941 in Hallam, Nebraska to George and Pauline Worster. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, with combat service in Vietnam.

Preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Pamela (Johnson) Worster. He is survived by daughters Melissa (Steve) Soukup, Amanda Worster, and Kendra Worster; grandchildren, Emma, John, and Joseph Soukup, and Layton Dush.

In lieu of flowers, monetary memorials may be sent to the family for future designation. Condolences online at aspenaftercare.com.

