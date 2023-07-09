Peggy T. Whitehurst

October 31, 1933 - July 4, 2023

Peggy T. Whitehurst, age 89, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Peggy was born October 31, 1933 to Archie and Kathryn Teachout.

Peggy is survived by her loving children, Deanna (Barry Mosley) Whitehurst, Donna (Doug) Debban, Alicia Whitehurst, Amy (Troy) Frankforter, Alan (Darlene) Budt, Joyce Lee; sister, Mary Rush; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Teachout; grandchildren, Nichole (Craig) Leibbrandt, Zachary (Kayleen) Jones, Jamie (Aaron) Block, Bryan Gill, Danielle (Nate) Pospisil, Jordan (Michael) Duprez-Debban, Kristen Debban, Arden, Trent, Devin, Paige, and Maren Fechtmeister, Kathryn, Holly, and Abbey Frankforter, Nicole (Doug) Smith, Amanda (Michael) Malcolm; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Bella, Ryleigh, Chanc, Carter, Blake, Kendall, Taylor, Nyah, Dante, Kasidi, Kalyn; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Monday, July 10, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512.

For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com Services will be live-streamed.