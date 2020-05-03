Peggy O'Dell Wright
July 19, 1945 - April 24, 2020
She was born July 19, 1945 and grew up in California. She later moved to Arizona, Nevada, then relocated with family to Nebraska. Before retiring, she worked for many years as an accountant in Laughlin, Nevada. We are grateful to have had such a beautiful and strong woman spend time here. She loved animals and enjoyed spending time with her dog, Arty. She especially loved spending time before passing with her family and grandchildren.
Beloved Nana to nine grandchildren: Jess Stiff, Kayla Grace, Mariane Wright, Dustin Wright, MacKayla Wright, Zachary Wright, Jonathan Wright, Kimberly Wright, and Sara-Rose Wright. She leaves behind her great grandchildren Henrietta Stiff, Shawn and Harken Wright and many other family members who will miss her dearly.
A memorial will be held to celebrate her life, good memories, and the love she brought to us on July 19, 2020. May leave condolences at lincolnfh.com
