October 4, 1930 - November 21, 2019
Peggy Marie Hansen, 89, passed away on November 21, 2019 in Lincoln, NE. She was born October 4, 1930 in Kimball, NE.
You have free articles remaining.
Peggy is survived by her children, Sharon (Don) Helter, of Lincoln, Johnathan Hansen, of Lincoln, grandchildren, Tiffany (Jalal Houlim) Richards, of Austin, Texas, Rick Hansen, of Lincoln, Amy (John) Lysko, of Lincoln, great-grandchildren, Salma Houlim, Jackson Lysko, and Emily Lysko. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Hansen, daughter, Phyllis Sabin, son, John Hansen, grandson, Jackie Sabin, and grandson, Max Richards.
Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Fairview Cemetery, 8400 Adams Street, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lincoln Parks & Rec Bowling League, with a note In Memory of Peggy Hansen, may be sent to Easter Day Recreation Center, 6130 Adams Street, Lincoln, NE 68507.