Peggy L. Erickson

February 22, 1934 - December 31, 2020

Peggy L. Erickson, age 86 of Wahoo, died December 31, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born February 22, 1934 in Weston to Everett and Irma (Kirkpatrick) Davis.

Survived by daughter and son-in-law Sue and David DuBois of Wahoo; grandchildren Malinda DuBois, Lincoln, Erica (Scott) Moore, Wahoo; Sam DuBois and Allison DuBois, Wahoo. Preceded in death by husband Lloyd Erickson; siblings Imogene Holliday, Cheryle “Billie” Kliment, Delmar Davis, Betty Patzloff, twin sister Pat Comte, and Michael Davis.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials to Saunders County Lost Pets, or to the family for a later designation. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.