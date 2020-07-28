April 13, 1926 - July 23, 2020
Peggy Joyce Berger 94 of Lincoln passed away July 23, 2020. She was born April 13, 1926, in Selmer TN to Malcom and Hester (Graham) Wardlow. She was an avid bowler; playing on many leagues for many years, and enjoyed gardening, and cooking.
She is survived by son, David (Elaine) Berger of Clinton UT, and Daughter, Kim Evans of Waverly, NE, Sister, Frieda Hamm of Selma TN, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Brother, John, and sister, Luann Knudson.
Funeral services will be Wednesday July 29, at 2 pm at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St. Visitation will be prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com
