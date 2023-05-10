Peggy JoAnn Whittemore

August 3, 1941 - May 6, 2023

Peggy JoAnn Whittemore, 81, of Lincoln passed away May 6, 2023. Born August 3, 1941, in Falls City, NE to Estel and Pearl (Dorste) Sailors.

Peggy was a wonderful mother to her two children and loved her grandchildren and many friends. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, and nature walks. She is at peace, now she's home. We will miss her until we see her again in Heaven.

Family members include her husband, Marshall; son Jeffrey L. (Nancy) Whittemore; daughter Tracy A. Whittemore, all of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren Elizabeth D. Brown, Chelsea Whittemore, Cassie Whittemore, Brylee Whittemore, Camryn Payne, Ashley Brown, and Landyn Brown; 2 great grandchildren Hazel Mae Payne and Lila Wren Payne; aunt Charlotte Sailors. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings Marna Bahr, Dennis Sailors, Gene Sailors, and Larry Sailors.

Memorial service: 11:00 AM Saturday, May 20, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel 4300 ‘O' St.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Peoples City Mission or Capital Humane Society.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com