January 22, 1948 ~ June 30, 2020
Hastings resident Peggy J. Marsh, 72, passed away at her home. Peggy was born on January 22, 1948, in Sargent, NE to Bob & Nona (Bulin) Marsh. She graduated from Exeter High School in 1966. Peggy worked at various nursing homes, Bob's Liquor Store and Wal-Mart for 13 years before she retired. She enjoyed keeping her house clean and doing yard work. Peggy was a member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Nona Marsh. Survivors siblings & spouses Joan & Ron Ruhl - Exeter, NE; Robert & Janelle Marsh - Malcolm, NE; nieces & nephews Randy Ruhl, Ricky Ruhl, Ranell Odvody, Ronald “RJ” Ruhl Jr.; great-nieces, great-nephews, & beloved dog, Sadie.
Services were held on Friday, July 3rd. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
