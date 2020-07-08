Hastings resident Peggy J. Marsh, 72, passed away at her home. Peggy was born on January 22, 1948, in Sargent, NE to Bob & Nona (Bulin) Marsh. She graduated from Exeter High School in 1966. Peggy worked at various nursing homes, Bob's Liquor Store and Wal-Mart for 13 years before she retired. She enjoyed keeping her house clean and doing yard work. Peggy was a member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings.