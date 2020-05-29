Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Peggy Ann Ross, age 83, (widow of Delbert), Lincoln, passed May 26, 2020 in Lincoln. Peggy is survived by her daughters,Terri (Scott) Borgmann, Cheryl Ross, Vicki (Todd) Baltes, Jodi (Dan) Fagan; her grandchildren, Staci (Nate) Dunnigan, Dustin (Hannah) Fagan, Dillon Fagan (McKenzie Ferguson); her great grandchildren, Harper Dunnigan, Rowan Dunnigan.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Centerville Cemetery (observing social distancing) with Rev. Ray Norris officiating. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.