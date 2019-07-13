June 22, 1945 - July 11, 2019
Peggy Ann (Kluver) Johnson, 74, of Papillion, departed this life on July 11, 2019. Born June 22, 1945 to Arthur and Doris (Connor) Kluver in Hastings. She was united in marriage to Victor Johnson on December 30, 1967, moving to rural Deshler. Peggy was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler and enjoyed working at Deshler Public School. Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and a good friend whose focus always centered around her family. She will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish her memory are Victor, her husband of more than 51 years; daughter Richone (Jason) Owens of Bellevue, son Jay (Priscilla) Johnson of Bluffton, S.C., son Jeff (Anne) Johnson of Lincoln, Wendy Johnson of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren; brothers: John (Sherry) Kluver, Mike (Cathie) Kluver, Steve (Suzanne) Kluver, all of Fairfield; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: 4 – 8 pm Sunday at Ahrendts Funeral Home, Deshler. Funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Peace Lutheran Church, Deshler. Burial in Davenport City Cemetery. Memorials to: Peace Lutheran Church, Deshler or Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter. Ahrendts Funeral Home, Deshler; priceurbauerahrendts.com.