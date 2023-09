LINCOLN—Mrs. Pearl Louise Chesley, age 95, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Pearl was born in York, NE.

A memorial service for Pearl will be held Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2788 Franklin Street, Lincoln, NE, 68502.

Pearl will be laid to rest in Lincoln Memorial Funeral Cemetery and Park, 6700 S 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Family and friends will meet at Gate #2 prior to the graveside service (lincolnfh.com).