Pearl Betty Meyer

January 11, 1925 - August 1, 2023

Pearl Betty Meyer was 98 years old when she took her leave on August 1, 2023, to be with her loving husband, John, who she has missed for almost 16 years. She was born in Waupun, Wisconsin on January 11, 1925.

Growing up, she enjoyed sports of all kinds and activities at school and learned the value of hard work and independence with all the part time jobs she had, including being a waitress at a local café on her lunch hour from High School. This served her well when she married the love of her life, Junior “John” Meyer, a very handsome navy man who met her at a USO Dance and the rest was the stuff of fairy tales!

They had five children, all born in five different locations thanks to the military life they led. Her independence, outgoing friendly personality, and drive, served her well with all the relocations and taking great care of her children, often times alone.

She served as a practical nurse at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln for many years. After retiring, she put her giving nature to use by sewing little dresses for children at the City Mission. Her passion was led by her desire to give them a “new” dress and not just “hand me downs”. In addition, she always bought two bicycles (one girl's, one boy's) every Christmas and donated them to “Toys for Tots” or “People in Need”.

She took great pride cooking delicious Holiday dinners for her family; the greatest joy of her life, and we all benefited and learned from her selfless acts of kindness and generosity. Her love will last our lifetimes.

She is survived by her grateful children, daughters Sandra May, Linda (Randy) Klimm, sons, Dale Meyer, Johnny (Rhonda) Meyer, and 12 Grandkids and 29 Great Grandkids. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John, son Larry, son-in-law Larry and parents, Henry and Sarah, sister Florence, and brother Bob.

We thank you for helping us celebrate this loving, beautiful soul!

Memorials in care of the family.

Visitation 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 10, 2023 with services at 10:00 am on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 So. 14th St. www.lincolnfh.com