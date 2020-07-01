February 17, 1923 - June 26, 2020
Pauline Will, 97, of Lincoln, died on June 26, 2020. Mrs. Will was born February 17, 1923 to Henry & Katherine Loos in Lincoln, NE.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; son, David. Survived by her children, Kathy (Steve) Schmidt, Mike (Betsy) Will; daughter-in-law, Carol Will; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Interment will follow in the Wyuka Cemetery. At the request of the Will family there will be no public viewing. Pauline's wishes were for a closed casket. Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Church. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.