February 17, 1923 - June 26, 2020

Pauline Will, 97, of Lincoln, died on June 26, 2020. Mrs. Will was born February 17, 1923 to Henry & Katherine Loos in Lincoln, NE.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; son, David. Survived by her children, Kathy (Steve) Schmidt, Mike (Betsy) Will; daughter-in-law, Carol Will; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Interment will follow in the Wyuka Cemetery. At the request of the Will family there will be no public viewing. Pauline's wishes were for a closed casket. Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Church. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

