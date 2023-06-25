Pauline T. Smith

December 12, 1936 - June 18, 2023

Pauline T. Smith, 86, of Lincoln, died June 18, 2023 in Lincoln. She was born in St. Francis, So. Dakota, December 12, 1936, to Clark W. and Mary (Gaughen) Smith, the youngest of 10 children.

After graduating from Scottsbluff High School, she worked at the Telephone Company in Scottsbluff. She moved to Lincoln in 1960 and was employed at Russell Stovers Candy Co., Ben Simon's in the Credit Office, First National Bank (18 years) and Cornhusker Bank (22 years) retired 2005 after 40 years in Banking.

Survived by several nieces and nephews,

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and six sisters.

Viewing 3 pm - 7 pm with a Rosary starting at 7 pm Monday, June 26, 2023 at Butherus Maser & Love Chapel, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to Catholic Social Services, Matt Talbott, Peoples City Mission, City Impact or Disabled American Veterans. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com