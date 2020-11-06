 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pauline Marie Linder
View Comments

Pauline Marie Linder

{{featured_button_text}}

November 4, 2020

Pauline Marie Linder, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday (11/9) 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus Road, Gretna, NE. Visitation, Sunday (11/8) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Interment at Ashland Cemetery. Funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna, NE. Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News