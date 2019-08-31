November 8, 1943 - August 28, 2019
Pauline Marie Friesen, entered the courts of her Heavenly Father on August 28, 2019, at the age of 75. Pauline is survived by her husband of exactly 55 years, Don; her son Mike (Kris); daughter Stephanie (Mark) Sharpe; and son Brad (Lori); also her 13 precious grandchildren; her sisters Darlene Bixel, Rose Johnson, and Dee Ratzlaff, her brothers Willard and Ron, and many in-laws.
Visitation: 1-9 pm on Sunday at Metz Mortuary, Henderson. No visitation during the day on Monday at the mortuary; the family will greet friends 6-8 pm Monday at Countryside Bible Church, Hampton. Celebration of life: 10:30 am Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the church. Please visit metzmortuary.com.
