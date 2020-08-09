× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 28, 1926 - August 5, 2020

Pauline Marguerite Bradley, 93, of Lincoln was born to Henry and Lulea (Brockman) Thieme in Goff, Kansas, August 28, 1926. She passed away August 5th, 2020. Pauline was married to Ralph Bradley for 66 yrs. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by daughter Sheryl (Stanley) Wattnem of Gretna. Son Rick (Roberta) Bradley of Lincoln. Sister Shirley Wood of Big Sandy, Texas. Granddaughter Tami Wattnem and fiancé Brian Keck of St. Cloud, MN. Great-grandsons Dustan (Katenik) Archer of La marque, Texas and Rick (Heather) Bradley of Lincoln. Many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph Bradley, Sisters Phyllis, Olive and Sharon Elaine (infant). Brothers Omer and Robert Richard (infant). Grandsons Brett Wattnem and Chad Bradley. Granddaughter Tara Ahrens.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Bethany Christian Church 1645 N. Cotner Blvd. Lincoln NE 68505. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com