Paulette Aileen (Suder) Peters

Born in Council Bluffs, IA, Paulette graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and attended St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing, where she made lifelong friends and met Terry Peters, an engineering student from Gordon, NE. Terry and Paulette were married in 1962 and began their 50-year life together. Paulette earned her private pilot's license in the mid-70s and earned a Psychology degree from St. Joseph's College in Maine in 1983.

In the 1970s, Paulette joined with friends to start House on the Hill Quilters in Elkhorn. Over the years, she taught quilting to hundreds of women, building on her interest in quilting and its long tradition of bringing women together to create beautiful and functional works of art. Paulette wrote quilting books and traveled the country teaching. She represented Nebraska in two national quilt competitions sponsored by the Museum of Folk Art in New York and was asked to represent Nebraska with a piece for the Christmas tree skirt at the White House in 1993. She was a founding member and former president of Cottonwood Quilters and the Nebraska State Quilt Guild and was active in both groups until her death. She was very involved in the creation of the International Quilt Museum at the University of Nebraska and served on the Friends Board there for many years.