Paula Beezley died on Thursday morning, July 2, 2020. She was born in Lincoln, NE on September 23,1952 to Robert and Nell Beezley. Paula graduated from Lincoln East High School and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University. Her professional career was spent as an Administrative Assistant. Paula worked at Banker's Life Nebraska, The Lincoln Foundation, Tier One Bank and Great Western Bank. Paula also worked with the Nebraska Energy Management Agency (NEMA) as a Pubic Assistant of Disaster Recovery.

Paula was very active in Job's Daughters which included being a past Grand Guardian of the Nebraska International Order of Jobs Daughters. Paula was the recipient of the Royal Purple Degree. She was also the past Guardian of Bethel 62 and Bethel 5. Paula was a 50 year member of the Eastern Star Martha Washington Chapter #153. During this time she was a Past Matron. Paula was famous in her Eastern Star chapter for her delicious homemade pies. Paula was also very active in Naphis Temple #66 of Daughters of the Nile. She was a 45 year member of that group as well as a Past Queen.