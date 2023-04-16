Paul Zanderholm
March 9, 2023
Paul Zanderholm, 77 of Lincoln, passed away March 9, 2023.
There will be graveside service with Military Honors at 10:00 am Monday, April 17, 2023 at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska. www.bmlfh.com
