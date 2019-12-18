Paul W. Reinsch Sr., 91, of Lincoln, NE passed away on December 15, 2019. Son of Henry A. and Maria (Geis) Reinsch, Paul was raised in Geneva NE, received his Bachelors of Science and Accounting degree from Creighton University in 1951 and served in Germany as an Army officer in the early 50's before embarking on a nearly 40 year career with Miller & Moore CPAs (now BKD), serving as a partner or managing partner for 30 years. He was a member of the Nebraska Society of CPAs and the AICPA. Paul married Rosemary Kavan in 1951 and together raised eight children. Paul was active in supporting numerous Catholic and community organizations, including the Serra Club of Lincoln, Pius X, Creighton, the Diocese of Lincoln and the American Legion Post No. 3. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, touring the National Parks and visits with family and friends.