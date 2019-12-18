Paul W. Reinsch Sr.
December 15, 2019
Paul W. Reinsch Sr., 91, of Lincoln, NE passed away on December 15, 2019. Son of Henry A. and Maria (Geis) Reinsch, Paul was raised in Geneva NE, received his Bachelors of Science and Accounting degree from Creighton University in 1951 and served in Germany as an Army officer in the early 50's before embarking on a nearly 40 year career with Miller & Moore CPAs (now BKD), serving as a partner or managing partner for 30 years. He was a member of the Nebraska Society of CPAs and the AICPA. Paul married Rosemary Kavan in 1951 and together raised eight children. Paul was active in supporting numerous Catholic and community organizations, including the Serra Club of Lincoln, Pius X, Creighton, the Diocese of Lincoln and the American Legion Post No. 3. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, touring the National Parks and visits with family and friends.
Survivors include wife Rosemary of Lincoln, sons Paul W. (Cheryl) Reinsch Jr. of Hot Springs Village, AR, Stephen T. (Judy) Reinsch of Kansas City, MO, Phillip A. (Donna) Reinsch of Arlington, TX, Daniel M. (Lisa) Reinsch of Overland Park, KS, James M. (fiancée Carol) Reinsch of Lincoln, NE, daughters Kathryn (Kenneth) Spurrier of Buffalo, WY, Mary Jane (Larry) Van Der Bosch of Arlington Heights, Il, daughter-in-law Ann Reinsch of Scottsdale, AZ, 22 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sister Elfrieda Vrtis, half-sister Shirley Hillgren, half-brothers Henry and Joseph. Preceded in death by son David, parents, brother Michael (Patsy), sisters Mary Ann (Chuck) Miller and Helen (Burt Bishop and Ed) Klussman, step mother Margaret, half-brothers Charles and Thomas.
Rosary will be Friday, December 20, 2019, 7:00pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:30pm all at The Cathedral of The Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Father Justin Wylie officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saint Gregory the Great Seminary, Cathedral of the Risen Christ and Pius X Foundation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com