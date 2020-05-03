January 27, 1922 - April 27, 2020
Paul LeRoy Eliason of Lincoln, who passed away on April 27, 2020 was born January 27, 1922 in Swedeburg, Nebraska to Emin Theodore Eliason Sr. and Esther (Swanson) Eliason. He served in the United States Army during WWII and married Marilyn Ruwe of Wayne, NE. They were blessed with two children. Paul and Marilyn lived south and west of Wahoo for many years while Paul farmed and also worked for the Eliason and Knuth drywall business in Omaha. Later he transitioned to the insurance business enjoying his many years of work as an agent for Bankers Life.
Paul is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Marilee and Mike Hagerthy of Palos Verdes, CA; son and daughter-in-law Richard and Cheryl Eliason of Omaha; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Betty Knuth of Lincoln; nieces and nephews; dear friend Pauline Noble of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; parents Emin Sr. and Esther; one infant brother; brothers Nels, Emin Theodore, Emin T. Jr., Donald, Robert, sister Winifred Keleher and niece Margie Keller. Paul was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, Swedeburg and then later Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
A private family graveside service was held at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, on April 29, 2020. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo, NE. Leave messages for family at prussnabity.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.