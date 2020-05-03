Paul LeRoy Eliason of Lincoln, who passed away on April 27, 2020 was born January 27, 1922 in Swedeburg, Nebraska to Emin Theodore Eliason Sr. and Esther (Swanson) Eliason. He served in the United States Army during WWII and married Marilyn Ruwe of Wayne, NE. They were blessed with two children. Paul and Marilyn lived south and west of Wahoo for many years while Paul farmed and also worked for the Eliason and Knuth drywall business in Omaha. Later he transitioned to the insurance business enjoying his many years of work as an agent for Bankers Life.