July 18, 1930 – November 6, 2019
Paul Joseph Nelson, 89, entered heaven on November 6, 2019, at Bear Creek Senior Living in Colorado Springs. Paul served God faithfully throughout his years and received the Lord's love and comfort in his final days. Paul was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on July 18, 1930, to the late Joe and Ruth Nelson. He grew up in Ceresco, Nebraska.
Paul served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. He received his Honorable Discharge in October of 1953. After the Army, Paul earned his Bachelors' and Masters' Degrees in Education from Dana College (Blair, Nebraska) and The University of Nebraska (Lincoln, Nebraska). Upon graduation, Paul married Helen Hultquist of Stromsburg, Nebraska. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage and raised two daughters, Lori Nelson Dewhirst and Lisa Nelson Presley.
Paul began his 36- year career in education as a coach and physical education teacher. For many years he worked as an elementary school principal in Omaha, Nebraska with the Westside District 66 Public School System. He was the first Director of Outdoor Education for District 66, President for the Westside Education Association, and President of the Region II Elementary Principals. Paul received the Nebraska Counseling Association Administrative Award in 1993 and the Distinguished Principal's Award for Region II Elementary Principals in 1987. He was regarded by the teachers, parents, and students as an outstanding leader and most importantly, a kind and caring man.
Paul and Helen were active members of Messiah Lutheran Church in Ralston, Nebraska. They sang in the choir for years. Also, they volunteered for 14 years in the gift shop at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. They moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2011 and became members of First Presbyterian Church. Through the years, Paul enjoyed following professional and collegiate sports; especially his Nebraska Cornhuskers. He liked to golf, work in his yard and garden, and spend time with his family and friends. Together Paul and Helen enjoyed music and attending the symphonies in Omaha and Colorado Springs. Paul shared a warm smile and kind words to everyone, always remembering their names.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Helen, daughters Lori (Miles) and grandchildren Julia Bowers (Gared), Breanne Brulotte (AJ), and Abby Dewhirst; Lisa (Ted) and grandchildren Alyssa Hartley (Josh), Laura, Kirsten, and Erin Presley. Paul is also survived by sister, Margaret Skoog, brother Charles Nelson and wife Gail, sisters-in-laws Harriet Fenster and Betty Hultquist and many special nieces and nephews.
Paul's services and burial were held on November 19, 2019. Family is accepting condolences and tributes on his website. www.dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Deacon's Fund for First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.