Paul J. Goodman

June 28, 1923 – June 28, 2019

Goodman, Paul J. of Norfolk passed away June 28, 2019.

Survived by his sons Scott and Greg, brothers Benjamin and Conrad, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Darlyne, and siblings Clarence Goodman, Bob Goodman, and Marjorie Jansen.

Funeral Service 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 6th, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors conducted by the Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644. Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 5th at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk or the Norfolk Area Habitat for Humanity.

