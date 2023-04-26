Paul Haith, 85, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on April 23, 2023. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to H. Pauline and Ivan Haith. He was raised in Humboldt, NE and graduated from Humboldt High School where he lettered three years in football, basketball and track. Paul attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, graduating with a BA degree and the University of Nebraska with a Masters' degree. He married Barbara A. (Beecher) on May 25, 1974. Paul served his country for 32 years with the Nebraska Air National Guard retiring with the rank of Lt. Col. He also retired from the Nebraska Department of Health where he was instrumental in implementing training for ambulance and rescue personnel. Paul is survived by his wife, Barbara, and 5 children, Tami (Drew) Peterson, Denver, CO, Ryan (Bridget), Castle Pines, CO, Shelley (Tom) Foss, Lincoln, Cory (Lisa), Hurricane, UT, Joni (David) Bockisch, Tucson, AZ, grandchildren Dylan and Megan Foss, Christa Bockisch, Reagan and Emerson Haith, and two great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers Lowell and Don.