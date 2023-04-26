Paul Haith
April 23, 2023
Paul Haith, 85, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on April 23, 2023. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to H. Pauline and Ivan Haith. He was raised in Humboldt, NE and graduated from Humboldt High School where he lettered three years in football, basketball and track. Paul attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, graduating with a BA degree and the University of Nebraska with a Masters' degree. He married Barbara A. (Beecher) on May 25, 1974. Paul served his country for 32 years with the Nebraska Air National Guard retiring with the rank of Lt. Col. He also retired from the Nebraska Department of Health where he was instrumental in implementing training for ambulance and rescue personnel. Paul is survived by his wife, Barbara, and 5 children, Tami (Drew) Peterson, Denver, CO, Ryan (Bridget), Castle Pines, CO, Shelley (Tom) Foss, Lincoln, Cory (Lisa), Hurricane, UT, Joni (David) Bockisch, Tucson, AZ, grandchildren Dylan and Megan Foss, Christa Bockisch, Reagan and Emerson Haith, and two great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers Lowell and Don.
A visitation for Paul is planned for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 5:30 – 7:30 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Rosary will be Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 10:30 AM, both will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th Street, Lincoln. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Charitable Memorials to honor Paul can be sent to Bryan Hospital Heart Institute, Nebraska Cancer Society, or Lincoln Catholic Charities.
Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com